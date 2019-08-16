Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Second Proposal

Months later, the pair got engaged for a second time and fans saw Tyler propose during an MTV special titled Being Catelynn, which aired in February 2014. He also got her a new engagement ring for Christmas that year. “Babe got me a new engagement ring…. I wasn’t expecting this at all… it even has a baby diamond on the bottom to represent our new little girl….,” a then-pregnant Catelynn wrote in December 2014 on Instagram. “thank you so much @tylerbaltierramtv I love you!”