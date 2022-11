Sweet Reunion

The twosome saw their eldest daughter, Carly, in October 2021 for the first time in two years amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[MTV] didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that, but they always film us,” Lowell told E! News at the time. “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just, like, the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”