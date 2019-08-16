Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s Relationship Timeline

Their Family Is Growing!

The couple revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in September 2018 that Catelynn is pregnant and expecting their third child together. “It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness,” she told Us. “We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant! This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.” The pair are already parents of daughter Novalee. They placed their eldest daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009.