Tying the Knot

After a decade together, the duo wed in August 2015 at the Castle Farms venue in Michigan in front of 154 guests, including Teen Mom OG costars Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood and Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin. “I was bawling like a baby,” Tyler told Us exclusively at the time about watching Catelynn walk down the aisle. The pair also wrote their own vows; Catelynn told Us that she thought Tyler’s vows were “so heartfelt and emotional.”