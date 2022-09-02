September 2022

During an interview on the “Sofia With An F” podcast, Lorenze suggested that Cameron wanted to go public with their relationship for attention.

“This might sound narcissistic because he has a pretty insane following but I felt like he was using me,” she claimed. “He was looking at my [Instagram] Story views and I was getting more views than him and he was like ‘I need a scandal.’ … I think he saw an opportunity — not that he didn’t like me — but I think that’s why he wanted to go public so fast.”