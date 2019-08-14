Chris Harrison

The host made it clear that Cameron would not be the next Bachelor if he continued to hang out with Hadid.

“If Tyler is bouncing around from girl to girl and loving the life and enjoying the limelight, which, by the way, good on him. That’s fine. If that’s what you want to do right now, I don’t blame him. He’s probably enjoying life really, really well — but that’s not someone we’re going to want to have as our Bachelor or Bachelorette,” Harrison told Entertainment Tonight on August 5. “So, it’s about sincerity. It’s about where you are in your life. And if that’s where he is in his life, then he’s not the guy for us.”

Later that day, Harrison told Us that fans should go easy on Cameron. “I mean, he’s young, he’s single. I think she’s young and single, so it sounds great to me. Good for him,” he explained. “What people also have to understand … Hannah and Tyler aren’t together. I think it’s a little rough on him because he said ‘yes’ to a date, and people are really shipping that hard. We all wanted [it], and I did too.”