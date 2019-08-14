JoJo Fletcher

The season 12 Bachelorette offered advice to Brown while speaking with Us about the love triangle.

“I would just say, ‘Stay true to who you are. Don’t feel disrespected. If it’s not fulfilling you, find that fulfillment somewhere else. Just keep doing you.’ And she’s a single girl and she’s living her life,” Fletcher told Us on August 8. “If you start to feel like you’re losing yourself, come back and go back home and ground yourself — and that was a big thing for me. Listen, it’s crazy, the way that that show takes you to another level is wild.”