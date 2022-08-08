Top 5

Everything Tyler Cameron Has Said About Rachael Kirkconnell Amid Her Relationship With Matt James

Tyler Cameron, Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James. Shutterstock; Michael Simon/Startraks
July 2022

Cameron shed light on his dynamic with Kirkconnell during an interview with Us.

“I was definitely going through my own s—t. … We just have our own ways of clashing. I don’t like listening to people sometimes. And she’s strong and she has a really good opinion on a lot of things. And sometimes I don’t want to hear it,” he told Us. “They’re very happy and I think we clash just because we’re both passionate people in what we believe in. But we’ve also learned from each other, so that’s good.”

He added: “I think they’re good for each other. They keep each other happy and keep each other going and that’s what’s important.”

