June 2021

After James and Kirkconnell got back together, Cameron approved.

“She was awesome. She’s a beam of light. I really enjoyed hanging out with her, spending time with her. We had a good time,” Cameron told Us. “I think they’re great for each other. They seem like they’re spending a lot of time together, getting comfortable with each other and they’ve come a long way. So if they’re happy, I’m happy.”