Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Tyler Hynes? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Always Amore’ Star

 Courtesy of Tyler Hynes/Instagram
3. He Is Best Friends with Hallmark Star Andrew Walker

The actors have been friends for years and frequently pop up on each other’s Instagram accounts. “It was always us… @erinkrakow,” Walker wrote via social media in August 2021, referencing his partner in crime Hynes and their other Hallmark Channel bestie Erin Krakow. “Just sitting here enjoying #the27hourday with @tyler_hynes my one and only viewing partner. @hallmarkchannel.”

The men surprised viewers in 2021 when they made brief cameos in each other’ Hallmark holiday movies. Hynes played a waiter in My Christmas Family Tree, which starred Walker as Kris. Meanwhile, Walker was featured as a restaurant patron in An Unexpected Christmas where Hynes portrayed Jamie, a man afraid to tell his parents that he was no longer dating Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz).

