3. He Is Best Friends with Hallmark Star Andrew Walker

The actors have been friends for years and frequently pop up on each other’s Instagram accounts. “It was always us… @erinkrakow,” Walker wrote via social media in August 2021, referencing his partner in crime Hynes and their other Hallmark Channel bestie Erin Krakow. “Just sitting here enjoying #the27hourday with @tyler_hynes my one and only viewing partner. @hallmarkchannel.”

The men surprised viewers in 2021 when they made brief cameos in each other’ Hallmark holiday movies. Hynes played a waiter in My Christmas Family Tree, which starred Walker as Kris. Meanwhile, Walker was featured as a restaurant patron in An Unexpected Christmas where Hynes portrayed Jamie, a man afraid to tell his parents that he was no longer dating Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz).