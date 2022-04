5. He’s Found Success Behind the Camera

The Roadhouse Romance actor is a writer, editor, producer and director. He produced and directed his first short film, Doug, in 2010. Two years later, Hynes wrote, produced and directed the short Firefly. He has since worked on multiple music videos, including Shaun Frank and Oliver Heldens’ video for “Shades of Grey” in 2015. Four years later, the actor again joined forces with Frank to direct, produce and edit Delaney Jane’s “Throwback” video.