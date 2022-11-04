1987

In his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono remembered thinking that Hewson “would have been happier with a life that was simpler than the one we’ve ended up with,” admitting he began to worry they were becoming “distant” while he was busy touring.

“Married at twenty-two going on eighteen,” he wrote in his book. “She was also realizing that there were three other men in her marriage. Men whom she was more than fond of, but men who were taking her man away, not just in his wild imaginings, but physically, all over the world.”

His anxieties about his relationship with the University College Dublin alum spawned U2’s “With or Without You” — one of the band’s biggest songs to date.