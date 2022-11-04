1988

The pair began to have conversations about how their family could exist in a nonconforming way and still thrive in the spotlight.

“As Ali and I walked back from Quincy [Jones’] one night, an invisible switch got flicked,” Bono explained in his memoir. “We were talking about kids and how the conventional life is not the only route to parenting, how people who live in their imagination can also live in the real world of parent-teacher meetings, school drops, and being there for birthdays. A month later and Ali was pregnant.”