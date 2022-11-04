November 1998

Bono opened up about the activist being the inspiration being his song “The Sweetest Thing.”

“It was written during the sessions for The Joshua Tree. It was Ali’s birthday, and I didn’t make it for the birthday,” he told Rolling Stone in 1998. “It was actually the one song we always felt we could have nailed better than we did.”

When U2 released The Best of 1980–1990/The B-Sides compilation, the band gave the song an upgrade and release it as a single — along with a video featuring Hewson. All proceeds from the song were donated to the Chernobyl Children’s Project, per his wife’s request.