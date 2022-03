Karina Smirnoff

The Kharkiv, Ukraine native asked for help via social media on February 25 while sharing photos from the scary scene in the European country. “How can this be happening? I’m heartbroken and sooo angry,” the DTWS pro, 44, wrote via Instagram. “This is just UNFAIR AND EVIL. #saveukraine #stopthewar #birthplace #ukrainianborn #help #PLEASEHELP.” She also provided her followers with different humanitarian organizations to donate to amid the ongoing crisis.