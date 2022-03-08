Maksim Chmerkovskiy

After safely returning to the U.S. from Ukraine in early March, the Ukrainian dancer vowed to return to his home country to help with the war effort. “I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse,” he told CNN on March 7. “And I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and joining efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way.”

The professional dancer also pledged to help victims of the war with the help of the nonprofit CORE. He explained via Instagram that the organization is “coordinating with international and local partners to assess the needs of border towns, beginning in Poland, and support the immediate needs of people fleeing Ukraine.” Maks added: “We will be focusing on supplying refugees with cash grants to support their resettlement.”