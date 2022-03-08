Milla Jovovich

The 46-year-old Kyiv, Ukraine native has pinned a document filled with links to international assistance funds, including the Return Alive Foundation, and reliable news outlets amid the war to her Instagram profile. Jovovich also spoke out about the horror and pain she feels as her homeland is under siege.

“I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” the Resident Evil actress wrote via Instagram on February 25. “I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland of former Yugoslavia and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War. Always war. Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”