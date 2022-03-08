Val Chmerkovskiy

The DWTS pro turned his and brother Maks’ annual Dance With Me Regionals event on March 3 into a fundraiser for Ukraine. “This is supposed to be a fun event and it will be an incredibly fun event, fun day, festive day, festive week, but obviously we can’t ignore some challenging times that are happening on the other side of the world,” Val said at the showcase. “They are affecting my family immediately but also a lot of my peers, a lot of my friends and us as human beings in general. We all have to be empathetic to all struggles, not just the ones that touch us personally.”

He explained that the proceeds from the event, including of his performances would go toward Ukrainian refugees, especially those in the dance community. Val has since promoted his family’s humanitarian aid organization, Baranova27, which is working toward getting aid to his home country by sending necessary supplies overseas.