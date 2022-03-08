Vera Farmiga

The Bates Motel alum, who was born to Ukrainian parents, has been showing solidarity with the country since late February. She has shared messages of hope, including a snippet of Ukraine’s national anthem on social media, with her followers. Farmiga, 48, has a list of helpful links on her Instagram profile to assist anyone looking for legitimate places to send money or items amid the turmoil in Europe. The resources include donation sites for helmets and vests for the Ukrainian people and hospital support sites.