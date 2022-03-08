Vitali Klitschko

The former professional boxer and current mayor of Kyiv has been vocal about not standing down amid the attack on his country. “I am very proud to see how patriotic people are,” Vitali told CNN last month. “We’re not interested in how strong the Russian army is, we’re ready to fight.”

Vitali has stood by his people from the start of the invasion, taking up arms as a soldier ready to defend his city. “And we’re ready to die for our home country and for our families, because it’s our home. It’s our future and somebody wants to come to our home and steal our future from us,” he added.