Wladimir Klitschko

The former heavyweight champion, 45, enlisted in the Ukraine army reserves in February to help defend his country alongside brother Vitali Klitschko. Wladimir released a joint video statement with his older brother on February 24, calling for “all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine, and this senseless war that is not going to have any winners, but losers.”

The athlete, who shares 7-year-old daughter Kaya with ex-fiancée Hayden Panettiere, continued: “I just want to tell you we must stay united, against … Russian aggression. Don’t let it … continue happening in Ukraine, don’t let it happen in Europe, and eventually in the world. United we’re strong. Support Ukraine.”