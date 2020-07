Russell Brand and Katy Perry

The comedian met the “Teenage Dream” singer in 2009 when she filmed a cameo for his film Get Him to the Greek. The pair began dating in September of that year after reuniting at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Three months later, Brand proposed while they were on vacation in India. They tied the knot in the same country in October 2010. Brand filed for divorce in December 2011 after 14 months of marriage.