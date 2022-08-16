Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh

The Scrubs alum and the Little Women star started dating in April 2019. When an Instagram user pointed out the couple’s 21-year age difference that December, writing, “@zachbraff you’re 44 years old,” Pugh clapped back, “And yet he got it.” Braff and Pugh quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of speculation about their relationship status, the Don’t Worry Darling actress confirmed in August 2022 that she and Braff had split.