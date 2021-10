Urban Meyer

The Ohio native was the head coach of the Bowling Green Falcons from 2001 to 2002, the Utah Utes from 2003 to 2004, the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010 and the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018. He retired from coaching in 2019, serving as an analyst for Fox Sports and an assistant athletic director at Ohio State. He returned to his previous gig in 2021 to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but his first season began with a losing streak.