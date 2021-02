Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa

The Riverdale star posted a pic of his wife and their daughter, Lola Consuelos, on Instagram, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day to these two Exceptional and Beautiful women. The Consuelos boys love you very much.. ♥️♥️MMJ♥️♥️” Ripa commented on the post, “You are without question the G.O.A.T.”