Jenna Dewan

The Step Up actress, 41, kicked off her V-Day celebration by taking her fiancé, Steve Kazee, to the Super Bowl. “Oooo weeee first Superbowl! Didn’t win, but we truly had a blast,” she captioned a series of snaps from the game via Instagram on Sunday, February 13. “Also, think I kind of nailed Valentines this year 😜.”

She later gushed over her man via her Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “I. Love. This. Man,” alongside a photo of the Blindspot alum.