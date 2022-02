Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

“Happy Valentine’s Day Click ❤️ The Best Is Yet To Come!” the 38-year-old former wrestler wrote via an Instagram tribute to her 39-year-old fiancé. “Can’t wait till we get to say I Do. I love so much A!👰🏽‍♀️🤍🤵🏼‍♂️🖤👶🏻

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who shares son Matteo with Bella, shared his own message via social media. “Happy Valentine’s my love, I love you and appreciate you so so much ❤️ you are my absolute everything.”