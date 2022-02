Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries alum showed off a beautiful bouquet of peach roses from her boyfriend, Shaun White, via her Instagram Story. “Roses are red, violets are blue, how great is it that I’m still not sick of you,” the 33-year-old actress wrote alongside a series of photo with the 35-year-old Olympian. “I’m yours no refunds. #happyvalentinesday @shaunwhite.”