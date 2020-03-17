Pics ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus Concerns: Stassi and Beau Temporarily Move in With Katie and Tom By Sarah Hearon March 17, 2020 Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram 9 8 / 9 Chilling Out Ariana Madix debated what to order for dinner. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Antiviral Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers and Immunity Items to Stock Up on — ASAP The Perfect Tequila For When You're Stuck At Home All Week! More News