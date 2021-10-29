Ariana Madix

Madix made her Vanderpump Rules debut during season 2 when rumors swirled that she had hooked up with Sandoval while he was still dating Doute.

The two bartenders denied that they did anything but share a kiss at the time. They later confirmed during the season 2 reunion in 2014 that they were dating and have been going strong ever since.

In 2020, Madix came out as bisexual. “I think that the more you’re open and honest about who you are, I feel like it just makes you stronger in the end,” Sandoval told Us in February 2020 of the revelation. “It’s something I’ve known.”

The bar owner also opened up about how the twosome approach plans for their future.

“Whenever we’re busy, whenever we’re working out, healthy, being proactive, it just tends to be a positive influence on our relationship. We just want to kind of keep those things going on,” he added. “Get the house in order, keep doing this cocktail book tour. I’m stoked. We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis. We have great debates, intelligent debates. We have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a positive thing.”