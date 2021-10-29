Jax Taylor

In addition to Schroeder, Taylor was linked to Laura-Leigh, Doute, Carmen Dickman, Tiffany Matthews, Vail Bloom and Faith Stowers.

In 2015, Taylor met Brittany Cartwright during a trip to Las Vegas. Fans got to see their relationship play out when Cartwright joined the show in season 4. After a brief breakup following Taylor’s hookup with Stowers, the couple got back together and announced their engagement in June 2018.

The former sweater designer got married to Cartwright the following year, before welcoming their son, Cruz, in April 2021.