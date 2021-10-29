Kristen Doute

Doute was in a serious relationship with Tom Sandoval when cameras started following the cast at SUR. Season 2 followed the duo as they struggled to make things work amid cheating speculation on both sides.

After Doute admitted that she hooked up with Taylor prior to filming in 2013, she and Sandoval split up.

The clothing designer was linked to James Kennedy from season 3 to season 4. Doute then moved on with Brian Carter, who she dated for several years before officially calling it quits in 2019.

She started seeing Alex Menache in between seasons 8 and 9, but fans never met him as she was fired from the show in 2020.