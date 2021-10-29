Lala Kent

The reality star met Emmett in December 2015 while working at SUR. She later auditioned for his movie The Row. They took their relationship public in 2017 and got engaged the following year. Kent and Emmett welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021.

Kent was also previously linked to costar Kennedy and opened up about her high school relationship in her book. In Give Them Lala, Kent got candid about her decision to get an abortion after getting pregnant with former boyfriend Carter Hoffman at the age of 22.

“I couldn’t even bring myself to say the word. I’d always felt weird saying it,” she wrote in the 2021 memoir. “I’d had no sedation or anesthesia, and was fully aware of what was happening. Tears streamed down my face from the pain.”

The Utah native noted that her mother told her not to speak openly about the trip to Planned Parenthood, but she felt like it was important to share her truth.

“I am a woman, and this is my body. No one will ever tell me what to do with it,” she added.