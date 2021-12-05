Raquel Leviss

The SUR server started dating Kennedy in 2016 and the two got engaged in May 2021. The proposal aired as part of Vanderpump Rules season 9, but the announced their split before the reunion special aired. In December 2021, the two shared identical statements via Instagram.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the statement read. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”