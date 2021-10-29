Scheana Shay

The former waitress previously dated Eddie Cibrian while he was still married to Brandi Glanville, which was the starting off point for Vanderpump Rules. The spinoff was launched following a tense confrontation between Shay and Glanville on a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Scheana and her then longtime boyfriend Mike Shay got engaged during season 2 of the reality series. They exchanged their vows in 2014, but called it quits two years later.

The singer moved on with Rob Valletta, whom she previously dated before Shay, during season 6. The twosome later split in August 2017.

While enjoying the single life, Scheana was linked to Robby Hayes, Adam Spott and Max Boyens.

In November 2019, Us exclusively revealed that the “Good as Gold” performer was dating Brock Davies. In June 2020, the duo confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter, Summer, in April 2021. Three months later, the pair announced their engagement.