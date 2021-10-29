Stassi Schroeder

Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules followed Schroeder’s tumultuous romance with fellow SUR employee Taylor. The duo initially called it quits in 2012 when the former bartender confirmed that he had cheated while in Las Vegas. They briefly got back together the following year before splitting again during season 2.

The New Orleans native was also linked to Frank Herlihy before she started dating Patrick Meagher. The twosome went their separate ways in 2017 after being on and off for four years.

The Vanderpump Rules alum sparked romance rumors with Beau Clark in 2017. Us Weekly later exclusively broke the news of their romance and they made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. They announced their engagement the following year. The duo tied the knot in October 2020, after welcoming their daughter, Hartford, that January.