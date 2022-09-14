2022

In September, the reality star was honored by the Brent Shapiro Foundation, which is an organization that promotes drug and alcohol prevention for American teens. “Over the weekend my sobriety was acknowledged at the @brentshapirofdn charity event. I am honored and humbled by this,” Kent wrote via Instagram. “This foundation does such incredible work. Taking pain and tragedy and turning it into purpose — giving kids the opportunity to a bright future by incentivizing them to stay sober in their most vulnerable and impressionable years. I am so proud of the kids who got scholarships, and I can’t wait to see what they do in this world. I’m grateful for the people who have supported me in my sober journey, protecting me and believing in me. I am blessed beyond words.”