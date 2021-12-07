Dealing With More Allegations

Kennedy and Leviss were rocked with more cheating allegations when Doute’s friend Hope approached the model at SUR during a December 2018 episode. Leviss once again sided with her boyfriend, which Kent later told Us Weekly made the couple “a match made in heaven.”

“I don’t know that I feel badly for her anymore because … it’s like seeing the murder scene and still needing more evidence. It’s like, ‘[OK] girl, I can’t even deal.’ Like, you’re killing my brain cells at this point, and I don’t have a lot of those to lose,” the Give Them Lala author said at the time, adding that Kennedy loves Leviss “because he can get away with everything.”