Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

By
Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Biggest Revelations
 Christopher Polk/Bravo
15
14 / 15
podcast
Spa2_123021_600x338

Season 9 Reunion Bombshells

“We haven’t been having sex for a while. It has been since those rage texts that James sent me [in 2019],” Leviss told her shocked costars during the Bravo reunion, which aired in January 2022. “When [the engagement happened], we were passionately — we were in love with each other.”

The British TV star got honest about the end of their relationship during the special, adding, “This is not a product of me f–king up my life. This is a product of the truth. The second she said, ‘We are not soulmates.’ For me, that was a f–king enlightenment. I realized that we loved each other but we are not in love with each other anymore.”

Back to top