Unengagement Party

Leviss raised eyebrows when she celebrated the end of her relationship with an “unengagement party” while watching the show’s season 9 reunion special with pals in January 2022. “Penis straws ftw #unengagementparty,” the TV personality wrote via Instagram alongside a snap enjoying her night with friends.

Some fans, however, took issue with Leviss throwing a bash for something that should stay “private,” which only got the reality star more fired up.

“But it actually is the furthest thing from private … there’s no way in hell I’m going to watch this emotional reunion without my closest friends,” the California native replied to one fan wondering why she made the party, which featured her smashing an engagement ring balloon, so public. “And after seeing how quickly James has moved on, I think I’m allowed the freedom to act on whatever my heart desires.”

She added: “I’m no longer taking into account other people’s concerns before my own. Those days are dead and gone. Hello 2022.”