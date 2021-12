What Went Wrong?

The duo’s relationship was “tumultuous” before they called it quits, a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “They both want different things,” the insider added. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”