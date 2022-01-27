When the Romance Was Really Over

Leviss revealed during a January 2022 appearance on the “Scheananigans” podcast that while the pair didn’t split until December 2021, she knew things were done on Thanksgiving of that year.

“It was kind of at Thanksgiving where I realized that I didn’t want to be in this relationship anymore,” she said, noting that an argument between Kennedy and her dad over the holiday gave her clarity. “The future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family. Especially, like, if we had a baby, James would make my parents out as, like, the not good grandparents and kind of put that in their heads. Foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to, [I realized] I don’t want that.”