August 2020

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandoval revealed how his quarantine with Madix was “reasonably positive” considering the circumstance.

“We’ve been, like, cooking dinner and stuff more and doing like hang sessions and putting puzzles together and Legos and doing some, like, creative stuff,” the Bravo personality explained. “It’s been nice.”

Sandoval continued, “I know it can be rough being locked down with somebody all the time, but it’s been nice. We have our own things going on, but we’ve been doing stuff together.”