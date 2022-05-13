December 2018

During an interview with Us, Sandoval hinted that he and Madix will “probably never” get engaged. The DFH founder, for her part, agreed about not having plans to explore that relationship milestone.

“It’s not on the agenda for us,” Madix told Us at the time. “I feel like I have way too much stuff I’ve got to do, you know? I’ve got to travel the world, I’ve got to be a successful businesswoman, I’ve got to put out a series of cocktail books.”

The pair noted that they were more excited about purchasing a home together. “To me, we’d rather put our money in that investment than, to us, marriage or a wedding and all that, an expensive ring,” Sandoval said.