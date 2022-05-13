December 2019

The businessman revealed that he was the first one to say “I love you” during a memorable trip.

“Ariana and I were secretly kind of dating because we didn’t want to tell [people just yet],” he recalled to Us. “We didn’t want to let everybody know that we were, that me and Kristen had broken up because that was, like, a big thing with our show. On January 1, when the rest of the world was reeling from their hangover, Ariana got off work and we took a road trip straight to San Francisco. We created this awesome playlist. It was like, honestly, one of the most magical times in my entire life.”

Sandoval continued, “We stayed at Napa Valley Lodge and had a fireplace. We had a hot air balloon ride, and then we decided like, ‘OK, let’s stop by San Francisco on our way back.’ So we went there, we went to the Palace of Fine Arts and it was just an unbelievable trip.”