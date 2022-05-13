February 2020

“Whenever we’re busy, whenever we’re working out, healthy, being proactive, it just tends to be a positive influence on our relationship. We just want to kind of keep those things going on,” Sandoval told Us about the twosome putting in the work on their romance. “We’re very close. We joke around on a regular basis. We have great debates, intelligent debates. We have a lot of respect for each other. It’s a positive thing.”

The bar owner pointed out that he found himself growing closer to Madix after she came out as bisexual. “I think that the more you’re open and honest about who you are, I feel like it just makes you stronger in the end,” Sandoval added. “It’s something I’ve known.”