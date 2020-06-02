News

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of ‘Untouched’ Kobe Bryant Murals Amid George Floyd Protests

By
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Untouched Kobe Bryant Murals Amid George Floyd Protest
 Courtesy Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
4
3 / 4

Daddy’s Girl

Vanessa posted a mural shot of Kobe in his Lakers jersey with Gianna smiling behind him.

Back to top