County Lawyers Argue That There Was No Wrongdoing

During their opening trial remarks in August 2022, county lawyer Mira Hashmall argued that the incident did not violate the Bryant family’s rights because they did not spread the photos around publicly. In her statement, she claimed that Deputy Cruz was new on the job and showed them to the bartender in “a moment of weakness,” adding that he “deeply regrets” his actions.

“They’re not online. They’re not in the media. They’ve never even been seen by the plaintiffs themselves,” Hashmall said. “That is not an accident. That is a function of how diligent [the department leaders] were.”