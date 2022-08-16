The Crash Will ‘Haunt’ Witnesses ‘Forever’

On August 15, former fire captain Brian Jordan told the court that what he witnessed at the crash site still haunts him, claiming that while he did take photos on the day, he only did so because he was instructed to do so and maintained that he never shared the pictures improperly. “It was horrifying and what put me off the job,” he told jurors, adding that he did his best to mentally block out what he saw that day. “I was there. I do not remember being there. Please stop describing the scene to me,” he asked, claiming that he deleted all of the photos he allegedly took that day. “I’m not sure what I was taking pictures of. … The way that whole scene looked is going to haunt me forever.”