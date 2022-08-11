Vanessa Filed a Suit Against 8 L.A. Deputies

In September 2020, she sued the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. “I don’t think it’s right that I have to deal with this; that my kids have to deal with this when they get older and they become aware of what happened; that our friends have to deal with this,” the former model said in an October 2021 deposition. “I don’t think it’s fair that I’m here today having to fight for accountability. Because no one should ever have to endure this type of pain and fear of their family members. … I just don’t understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement.”